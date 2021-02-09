Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,201 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 841% compared to the typical volume of 234 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 516.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

NYSE WCC traded down $13.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,546. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.67. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $89.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WESCO International will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WCC shares. Wolfe Research raised WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens began coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.89.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

