Investors Buy High Volume of Global X Cannabis ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:POTX)

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,170 call options on the company. This is an increase of 873% compared to the average daily volume of 223 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:POTX traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.26. The stock had a trading volume of 51,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,493. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $20.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Global X Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.