Investors Buy High Volume of UBS Group Call Options (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 122,253 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 17,669% compared to the average volume of 688 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 595.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UBS opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

