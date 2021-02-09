Investors Buy High Volume of UBS Group Call Options (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 122,253 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 17,669% compared to the average volume of 688 call options.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 595.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE UBS opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
About UBS Group
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.
Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.