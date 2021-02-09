Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,231 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,859% compared to the average daily volume of 143 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ION Geophysical in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ION Geophysical in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 232.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 343.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 163,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IO stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 4.12. ION Geophysical has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

