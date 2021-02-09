Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,369 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,568% compared to the typical daily volume of 142 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nemaura Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nemaura Medical by 687.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nemaura Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nemaura Medical by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 22,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMRD opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. Nemaura Medical has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $224.05 million, a P/E ratio of -48.90 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

