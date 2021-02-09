Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 12,464 call options on the company. This is an increase of 910% compared to the average daily volume of 1,234 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,958,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,432,844.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve Hoffman sold 112,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $128,250.00. Insiders sold 552,848 shares of company stock valued at $718,901 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 45.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 250,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TYME traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,639,270. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $405.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

