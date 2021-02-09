Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,012 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 862% compared to the average daily volume of 313 call options.

Kontoor Brands stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.14. 4,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,435. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 162.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KTB. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.