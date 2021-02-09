Investors Purchase Large Volume of Penske Automotive Group Call Options (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,240 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 70 call options.

NYSE:PAG opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $67.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $2,013,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

