Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,281 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,679% compared to the average volume of 72 put options.
In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 52,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 75,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MLM opened at $300.91 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $319.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
