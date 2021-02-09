Invictus Hyperion Fund 24-Hour Volume Tops $11,268.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $16.60 million and approximately $11,268.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.73 or 0.01056467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00049608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,533.65 or 0.05465696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00022928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00030363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00039337 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,242,911 coins. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.