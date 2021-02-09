Invitation Homes (INVH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:INVH opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

