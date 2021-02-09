Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Equities research analysts at Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Ion Energy (CVE:ION) in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$0.96 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.43% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION / FRA: 5YB / OTC: IONGF) Preparing for the First Ever Lithium Brine Drill Program in Mongolia – Initiating Coverage” and dated February 2, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

Get Ion Energy alerts:

ION stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 158,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,980. Ion Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.42.

Ion Energy Ltd. explores and develops lithium assets in Asia. The company also explores for potassium and magnesium deposits. It holds interest in the Baavhai Uul Lithium Brine project covering an area of approximately 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.