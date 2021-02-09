IONChain Market Cap Achieves $265,025.06 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, IONChain has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. IONChain has a total market cap of $265,025.06 and approximately $3,888.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IONChain Profile

IONChain (IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

