IOST Hits Market Cap of $325.78 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $325.78 million and $219.86 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IOST has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00054770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $492.20 or 0.01054201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.47 or 0.05394038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00016651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00020251 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00030702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00038173 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

