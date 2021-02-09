IOST One Day Volume Reaches $277.98 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One IOST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IOST has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar. IOST has a market cap of $357.95 million and $277.98 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00059329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.94 or 0.01126634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00055077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.08 or 0.05763791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00024777 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00017939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00032063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00042346 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

