IOTA One Day Trading Volume Tops $272.76 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $272.76 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 71.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000056 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00063643 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000175 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

