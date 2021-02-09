IP Group Plc (IPO.L) (LON:IPO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $84.54

IP Group Plc (IPO.L) (LON:IPO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.54 and traded as high as $108.20. IP Group Plc (IPO.L) shares last traded at $106.00, with a volume of 1,993,097 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 9.61 and a quick ratio of 9.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 98.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.54.

IP Group Plc (IPO.L) Company Profile (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

