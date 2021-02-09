IPG Photonics (IPGP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect IPG Photonics to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ IPGP opened at $243.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 123.41 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $262.55.
A number of research firms have issued reports on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.50.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
