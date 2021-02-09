iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPICQ) Stock Price Down 32%

iPic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPICQ)’s share price dropped 32% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 7,536 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 6,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

About iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPICQ)

iPic Entertainment, Inc engages in the operation of dine-in theater. It provides visionary entertainment escapes, chef-driven culinary, and mixology offerings that include movie theaters plus a bar and restaurant. The company was founded by Hamid Hashemi in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

