IQeon Market Cap Reaches $12.79 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00005077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a market capitalization of $12.79 million and approximately $290,954.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00055148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.46 or 0.01062929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.85 or 0.05400860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00020449 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00030900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00038706 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

