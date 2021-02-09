iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Up 6.2%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) shares shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $25.00. 9,722,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 10,354,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQ. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, December 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 89.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

