IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Price Up 12%

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)’s stock price rose 12% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 455,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 712,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

IRIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of IRIDEX from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $79.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of IRIDEX as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

