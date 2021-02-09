iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $63.23.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

