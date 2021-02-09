iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 1.4% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $89.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.12. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $96.72.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.