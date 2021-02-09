iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lifted by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 854,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,624 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 8.3% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $59,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,387,440 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.45.

