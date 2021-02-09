iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,893,000 after acquiring an additional 53,572 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $392.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.08. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $392.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

