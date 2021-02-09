iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,395,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 66,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,999,000 after buying an additional 20,526 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $391.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,094. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.08. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $392.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

