iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.4% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,749,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $392.05 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $392.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.17 and a 200 day moving average of $354.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

