iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,546 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.1% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,893,000 after acquiring an additional 53,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $391.43. 116,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,094. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $392.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.17 and its 200-day moving average is $354.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.