iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Raised by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,941 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,869,000 after acquiring an additional 92,204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,613,000 after buying an additional 38,534 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after buying an additional 184,456 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,127,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,947,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,763,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $250.84. 28,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,727. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $251.15.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.