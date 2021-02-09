iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $251.10 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $251.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.07.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

