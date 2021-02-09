iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 305.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,713,000 after purchasing an additional 570,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,968,000 after acquiring an additional 177,229 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92,869 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,800,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,915,000 after purchasing an additional 293,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,093,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $105.82.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

