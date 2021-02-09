iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Up 0.7%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) shares shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.31 and last traded at $65.11. 11,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 13,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

