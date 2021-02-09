iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sets New 12-Month High at $374.93

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $374.93 and last traded at $374.93, with a volume of 219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $372.99.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,481,000.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

