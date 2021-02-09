iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $152.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.30. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

