iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Sets New 52-Week High at $223.00

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $223.00 and last traded at $223.00, with a volume of 35 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.48.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.14 and a 200 day moving average of $203.35.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.