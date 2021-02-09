iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.74

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.74 and last traded at $99.66, with a volume of 8086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average of $86.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

