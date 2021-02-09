iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.74

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.74 and last traded at $99.66, with a volume of 8086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average of $86.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

