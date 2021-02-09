iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Stock Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $93.98

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.98 and traded as high as $99.02. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF shares last traded at $99.02, with a volume of 1,502,566 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.81.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,633,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,530,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,183,000 after acquiring an additional 127,469 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 779,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,893,000 after acquiring an additional 61,591 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 38,491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 204,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 204,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 137,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 43,483 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.