iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,916 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $75.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day moving average is $70.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

