iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Lifted by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average of $70.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

