iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,244,000 after buying an additional 38,635 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,300,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 45,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.39.

