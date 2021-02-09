iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.20

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.20 and last traded at $75.08, with a volume of 115936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.17.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

