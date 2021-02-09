iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,159,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,768 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 4.8% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $78,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,101,000 after buying an additional 733,301 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,523,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after buying an additional 609,871 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after buying an additional 429,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 755.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 470,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after buying an additional 415,078 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,809,029 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.51.

