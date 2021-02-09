iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,534 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 4.6% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,243,000 after buying an additional 254,107 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,840,000 after buying an additional 232,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,069,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 465,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $118.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,264 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.80. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

