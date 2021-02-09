iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Position Increased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $40,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,060,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,363,000 after acquiring an additional 266,873 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,009,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,730,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 614.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 578,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,096,000 after buying an additional 497,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,595,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,479,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.50. 32,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,139. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.47. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $129.54 and a 1-year high of $334.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

