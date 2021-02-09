iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.9% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $334.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.47. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $334.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

