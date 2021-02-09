iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Position Lifted by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 4.5% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $30,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $24,541,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,818 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,303. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.21. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $103.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

