iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Bought by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

