iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stake Boosted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Bank of The West lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 70,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

