iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Boosted by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 296.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 33,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,000.4% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 80,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 78,728 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.89. 59,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,792. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

